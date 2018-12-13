UK lawmakers due to vote on Brexit bill in January

LONDON: British lawmakers will vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal in January, according to a schedule published Thursday by the leader of the lower house of parliament Andrea Leadsom.

The coming week has been filled by other draft legislation, with parliament then breaking for the holidays until January 7.

May has promised to hold the vote by January 21.

The British leader will brief lawmakers on Monday about her latest visit to Brussels, where she is meeting the other 27 EU leaders in a bid to wrest more concessions on the deal.

EU leaders refuse to renegotiate the actual draft but seem willing to offer May non-binding assurances on the main dispute involving measures to prevent the return of a hard border with Ireland.

May pulled a vote on the draft scheduled for last Tuesday because of its certain defeat.

The decision sparked outrage among MPs across party lines, with her own Conservatives trying to oust her on Wednesday in a no-confidence vote.

May won by a 200-117 margin, underscoring the scale of the resistance from her own ranks to the Brexit draft.

Britain will leave the European Union on March 29 regardless of whether the two sides agree on divorce terms. —AFP