UNGA adopts Pak-sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue

The UN General Assembly has adopted by consensus a resolution, sponsored by Pakistan and the Philippines, on promoting inter-religious and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace and non-violence in the world.

Speaking to APP, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said the resolution is a “significant document” to pave the way for genuine and constructive dialogue across the world.

She said this resolution has special significance as it encourages those working for peace and better understanding among people.”

Under it’s terms, the Assembly reaffirmed the solemn commitment of all States to fulfill their obligations to promote universal respect for and protection of all human rights and fundamental freedoms.