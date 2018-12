Unofficial and inconclusive results of by-election for nineteen out of twenty four seats of Local Government in six districts of Karachi have so far been received.

According to the unofficial and inconclusive results, MQM has won all the seats from District Central while PPP has won seats from Lyari.

PTI has managed to secure one seat of UC Chairman.

Meanwhile, two independent candidates from Malir district have also been declared elected as per unofficial results.