Usman Dar submits evidence of alleged money laundering by Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Thursday submitted evidence of alleged money laundering by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader also submitted the record of foreign investments made by Khawaja Asif, which included details of benaami transactions made through his and his wife’s foreign bank accounts, a private news channel reported.

Dar also handed over to NAB officials a confidential agreement regarding Asif’s employment in a foreign company while being federal minister.

Dar had approached NAB with a complaint that Khawaja Asif was allegedly involved in money laundering under the cover of Iqama and foreign employment.