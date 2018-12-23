Verdict in references against Nawaz Sharif to be announced on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court Islamabad will announce the verdict in Al Azizia and Flagship references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday. The court had reserved the judgments on Wednesday last.

Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik heard the case.

Security around the Judicial Complex in Islamabad has been tightened ahead of tomorrow’s verdict, which will decide the fate of the former Prime Minister.

In September 2017, NAB filed three references against Nawaz Sharif regarding Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment on the Supreme Court’s directives in the landmark Panamagate verdict last year which deseated Nawaz as the Prime Minister.

On 6 July this year, accountability judge Muhammad Bashir handed down convictions to Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam, and son-in-law Captain retired Muhammad Safdar in the Avenfield Properties reference and jailed them for ten years, seven years and one year respectively.

But on September 19, the Islamabad High Court granted them bail after suspending the sentence. NAB’s appeal against the suspension of the sentence is pending before the top court.

Security in Islamabad will remain high alert amid Al Azizia and Flagship Investment references verdict being announced tomorrow.

According to Islamabad administration one thousand Police officials and one hundred Rangers will be deployed.

It has been decided to seal all passageways leading to accountability court in sector G-11.

Section 144 has been imposed to maintain law and order in the federal capital.