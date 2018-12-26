Virat Kohli gets trolled for praising Anushka Sharma

Web Desk: Anushka Sharma’s latest film, Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, released on December 21. The film gained mixed review from audience and critics.

Virat Kohli praised the performance of Anushka Sharma but he got trolled brutally. He shared that he enjoyed the film immensely and he found Anushka’s part quite challenging, Virat tweeted, “Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding.”

Here are some of the tweets that could be read as, “Thank god you chose cricket over reviewing films coz you’re pathetic at that”, “Did #Anushka praise Indian team’s performance after the 2nd test? Praise Anushka, but why praise a crap movie!! This is #Bhakti”, “Ladki ka chakkar babu bhayya…ladki ka chakkar”. Check out the screenshots here: