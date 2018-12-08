Virat Kohli starts dancing during match

Web Desk: Team India skipper Virat Kohli knows better hoe to keep his spirits up irrespectively of the situation. Day three of the first Test between India and Australia has been full rain interruptions in Adelaide but Kohli makes sure that he is never out of action.

The 30-year-old can be seen dancing while fielding in the slip region during the match. The official Twitter account of Cricket Australia posted the video with a caption that read. “Virat’s loving it… #AUSvIND’.

Here are how people reacted

is tht his technique against the moving ball ? — PRATH (@PSKdVic) December 8, 2018

@imVkohli you never disappoint either inside the pitch or fielding or wherever you’re 🔥🔥🔥 — Vinod (@urs_vino) December 8, 2018

Here we call it “band bajana”. He is symbolizing something. 😆 — Punk™ (@punk_hardik) December 8, 2018

On Saturday, Travis Head matched his highest Test score but missed out on a century as Australia moved to within 15 runs of India after the first innings.

Batting on his home ground, Head made 72 before nicking a Mohammed Shami delivery to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after adding 11 to his overnight 61.