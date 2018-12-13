Vivo unveils its dual-screen smartphone

Web Desk: Due to increased competition in smartphone market, mobile phone companies are scrambling for innovative ideas to stay in the game.

Among the firms that are actively talking past in this innovative strategy, is China’s Vivo, the company grabbed ranked 6th in global smartphone shipments in the second quarter this year.

The company unveiled its latest flagship phone, a new dual-screen smartphone with three cameras, touting it as the industry’s first device that bears full-HD displays on both the front and the rear.

The new phone, Vivo NEX Dual Display, has a 6.39″ 1080p Super AMOLED at the front and is truly bezel-less, with no notch or cutouts for camera or earpiece. On the back is the second screen, a 5.49″ 16:9 Super AMOLED. It can be a viewfinder for selfies, or it can act as a second screen for users.

The 12MP main camera with dual-pixel AF promises stunning shots. The time-of-flight camera should make the NEX Dual Display an ideal tool for selfies and portraits. It can make a 3D model of your face and change some of your features with precision in real time, tech websites reported.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with 10GB RAM. Vivo is promising dual-turbo management for the RAM, which means better memory utilization for all scenarios.

China’s Vivo equipped with sleek front and back displays as the Dongguan-based company aims high with its most innovative and hi-tech phone yet, carrying a price tag of 4,998 yuan (US$725) around 1 lac in Pakistani currency.