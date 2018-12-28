We are not afraid of ECL type things, say PPP leaders

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leaders on Friday said that they are not afraid of things like Exit Control List (ECL).

Reacting to the placement of PPP senior leaders’ names on ECL, Sherry Rehman alleged that Advisor to PM on accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar used to be in Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) office.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza claimed that there was no case registered against Dr Asim at the time he was taken into custody.

Earlier, government had released list of names included in ECL in money laundering case.

Names of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were part of the list.

Furthermore, Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah, Qaim Ali Shah, MPA Sohail Anwar Sial, Abdul Ghani Ansari, Bilal Sheikh and Imtiaz Sheikh’s names were also included in ECL.

Names of Hussain Lawai, Mukesh Chawla, Ali Nawaz Mehr, Daud Khan, Haji Mural Akbar, Imran Mansoor Ali, Kamran Ali and Aslam Qureshi were also enlisted in ECL.—INP