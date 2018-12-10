Weather turns cold as intermittent rain lashes parts of country

Different parts of the country have been receiving rain since Sunday night.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, Noorpur Thal received 13 mm rain, Rawalpindi 12 mm, Peshawar and Rawalakot 11 mm, while Islamabad and Parachinar 9 mm rain.

Rain, thunderstorm with snow over the hills is expected at scattered places in upper Punjab, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, D.I khan, Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions during the next 12 hours.

Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand division Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malam Jabba, upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:

Islamabad 10, Lahore 9, Karachi 21, Peshawar 12, Quetta 5, Gilgit 4, Murree 3 and Muzaffarabad 6 degree centigrade.