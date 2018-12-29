What Sara Ali Khan says about Pakistan?

Web Desk: Bollywood newly actress Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, has talked about Pakistan and its culture.

While taking to Something Haute, Sara Ali Khan, whose command in Urdu is impressive, when asked about her fans in Pakistan, she said “I don’t know much about the country itself but a lot of my family members live in Pakistan. Their culture, their fashion, their talaffuz, their khanay ka zaiqa and the way they conduct themselves is identical with ours. Our tehzeeb is the same so I don’t find it any different than the way we conduct ourselves.”

She also talked about Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh, saying “Ranveer is the most talented person I have ever met.”