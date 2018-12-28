When Deepika and Ranveer got engaged?

Web Desk: When Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced their wedding on social media, a lot of unknown facts about their relationship were revealed.

Deepika, on Koffee With Karan 6, revealed that they both have been in a relationship from the past six years.

According to PinkVilla, Deepika, who is the cover girl of Filmfare’s January 2019 issue, made one of the biggest revelations about Ranveer and her relationship. She revealed that they both were engaged for about four years before getting hitched last month. Shocking, isn’t it?

In the year 2016, there were several reports making the rounds about Deepika and Ranveer’s engagement, but nothing was confirmed or denied by the couple. It was even speculated that the couple got engaged during their vacation to the Maldives last year.