When SRK will begin shooting for Don 3?

Web Desk: Cops from 11 countries and more will be on their toes again in the latter half of 2019 when Shah Rukh Khan begins filming for the third installment of the Don, helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Don was released in 2006 and Don 2 hit the screen in 2011. Its third installment will soon to be screened as both Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar would be free by August then they will be back to don the Don character again.

According to a source, Farhan will finish a film written by Anjum Rajabali and then start Don 3. The scripting has been taking place for the past 18 months.

As for the Siddharth Roy Kapoor produced Saare Jahaan Se Accha, incidentally also written by Rajabali, the film will be mounting the sets in March. Film City Studios at Goregaon, is currently witnessing the set building of the ambitious project of debutant director Mahesh Mathai who has made several ad films in the past.

As reported earlier, none of the other cast of the film has been finalised. Farhan incidentally is shooting with Priyanka Chopra for their film together-The Sky Is Pink. PC played the role of the Interpol officer Roma in the earlier parts and it is highly unlikely that she will return in the third part, though nothing is confirmed at the moment.