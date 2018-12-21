Why Kareena wants Saif to meet with Sunny Leone’s husband?

Web Desk: Bollywood actresses Sunny Leone and Kareena Kapoor are gifted with immense talent and beauty. They both are married and have children.

Recently, Sunny was invited as a guest at Kareena’s radio show ‘What Women Want’, where Sunny had candidly shared with the host, “I am very lucky. I have a husband who’s extremely hands-on, he does the diapers, food, bath, all that with me.”

Leone said, “She is blessed to have a husband who shares all the responsibilities of the upbringing of children along with her.”

And this is exactly what Kareena wants Saif to learn from Sunny’s better half Daniel Weber. “I definitely think Saif should meet him,” she laughed.

Speaking about her choices and how women can bring a change in their life, Sunny said, “Whatever choices I have made in my professional life involved a risk to a certain extent and it is because of those risks I have been able to reach where I am today. When it comes to making choices in my personal life, I have simply followed my heart whether it’s getting married to Daniel who is always considerate and supportive of my choice of work, to going for adoption and making Nisha an important part of our life.”