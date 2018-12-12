Why Kartik wants babies with Katrina Kaif?

Web Desk: Kartik Aaryan is one of the Bollywood’s hottest young actors. Recently Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan said that she wants to date him. Speaking on Koffee With Karan, said she finds him hot, reported Hindustan times.
While talking to Neha Dhupia show, ‘No Filter Neha’ he had mentioned that he would like to have babies with Katrina Kaif. On No Filter Neha, he finally explained his stance, stating that he had a thing for accents. Since Katrina had one, she fitted the bill.
Speaking about his equation with Sara and asked if any sparks few between the two at a recent party, Kartik replied saying that since Saif was present at the do, everything was “eco friendly”. “I think Saif (Ali Khan) sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly.”
He was further asked he pretends to drink, to which, he answered in the affirmative. He reportedly said that when he entered the industry, he pretended to drink at parties, else everyone tries to force a person to drink. “So from my first party, I ask the bartender to give me a glass of water, put lemon and ice in it. Then, I look at the colour of other people’s drink and add orange juice or any other juice to it so that it looks like a proper mocktail,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.