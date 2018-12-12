Why Kartik wants babies with Katrina Kaif?

Web Desk: Kartik Aaryan is one of the Bollywood’s hottest young actors. Recently Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan said that she wants to date him. Speaking on Koffee With Karan, said she finds him hot, reported Hindustan times.

While talking to Neha Dhupia show, ‘No Filter Neha’ he had mentioned that he would like to have babies with Katrina Kaif. On No Filter Neha, he finally explained his stance, stating that he had a thing for accents. Since Katrina had one, she fitted the bill.

Speaking about his equation with Sara and asked if any sparks few between the two at a recent party, Kartik replied saying that since Saif was present at the do, everything was “eco friendly”. “I think Saif (Ali Khan) sir was also there, so it was all eco-friendly.”