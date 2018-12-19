Why Sania and Shoaib do not share their son’s picture?

Web Desk: The first-time mother used her time away from tennis by playing interior decorator, among other things. “It’s one of those I’ve always been interested in, but didn’t have much time for,” she says.

According to Times of India, in a chat, she revealed why she and shoaib do not want to share their son Izhaan’s picture on social media.

She said, “My pregnancy was normal, I felt no restraint until about seven-right months into my pregnancy. You’re already a mother when you are pregnant, a life is growing inside you, you have a protective feeling.’

“When I got to hold my son, I can’t describe that feeling in words, except that I felt complete.”

Moreover she said, “After Izhaan was born, I asked the doctor some five-six times if the baby is healthy, that’s what a mother does, it doesn’t matter if you’re lying cut open on an operation table.”

The tennis star shared why there is no photo of her son on social media. She responded, “Maybe you’d call it a little old school or even silly, but I believe in bad nazar (evil eye). He’s going to have his share of attention growing up, Shoaib and I decided that we should protect him as much as we can.”

“We didn’t want to share or post picture on social media, we felt he was too young to be out there. This doesn’t mean I’m being critical of people who have posted or shared their children’s photographs on social media, to each his own,” he added.