Why SRK never looked into his wife’s purse?

Web Desk: Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar who values his relationships more than anything else. He has been married to Gauri Khan for 30 years now and are still as much in love as their first day.

The actor talked about inculcating good habit in his children, to respect others and that he has never opened his wife, Gauri’s purse. He said, “I teach my 21-year-old son that disrespecting a person is not okay, and I don’t mean beating or the kind of things that #MeToo has brought out. I’m talking about basic respect. I’ve been married for 30 years I’ve never looked into my wife’s purse. I still knock on the bedroom door if she’s changing; I knock on my daughter’s bedroom door. They know it’s me, but this is their space.” How can you not love this man?

Shah Rukh Khan further talked about the ongoing #MeToo Movement in the industry and shared his view on equality. He said, “Three things: Respect, respect, and respect. I really believe that. Some of my women friends, whom I have known for years, find me too formal at times. But there is no romance and love without respect. Respect means equality, and I don’t mean the social media’s #equality. To me, equality is letting you know how weak I am, equality is asking you, can you take care of me? This is what I’ve done with my wife and my women friends because I genuinely love them.”

In a throwback interview with stardust, SRK gave a remarkable statement and he said, “My wife comes first. And I can tell you this much that if ever I am asked to make a choice between my career and Gauri, I’ll leave films. I mean I would go insane but for her. She’s the only thing I have. I love her body. I am hooked to her.”

While reminiscing his early just married days, Shah Rukh Khan in an interview said, “I remember the first night when we actually came to Mumbai after about five-seven days. She spent that evening fully dressed; she wore chooda and Indian dress, and came to Film City and was there till 6 where Hema Ji was directing my film.” He further added, “One of the actors got late as it happens in the shoot and we wrapped by 8 instead of 6. There were no mobile phones, so I sent her a cab as I didn’t own a car and said, ‘Please come over and sit here because I am really sorry, this has taken a little bit.” He further added, “We take stardom as we take each other’s success and failures with all love and care. It is all acceptable now. In the family group of six, there’s the seventh which is kind of bigger than the other six.”