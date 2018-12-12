Will not spare anyone involved in money laundering, corruption: Fawad

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says government has taken unprecedented measures for nabbing the plunderers who looted the national wealth.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI government will not spare anyone involved in money laundering or corruption cases.

The information Minister said the present government has zero tolerance for corruption.

To a question, he said the political parties should choose the chairman of PAC who did not have any case in NAB.

To another question, he said NAB is working independently and the government has nothing to do with its affairs.

Information Minister said government did not register even a single case against the Opposition and all these cases had been registered during the previous governments.