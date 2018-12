MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that withdrawal of United States’ troops from Afghanistan will help in bringing peace in the war-torn country.

Talking to journalists in Multan, Qureshi said that withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan was one of the major demands of Afghan Taliban.

He said that the new development will boost Afghan peace process, adding that Pakistan will continue playing its role to bring peace and stability in the country.— NNI