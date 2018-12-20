Woman denotes body to be cut into 27,000 slices

Web Desk: It is for the first time that a woman agreed to donate her body and become a ‘digital cadaver’.

The woman named Sue Potter, said, “My last will is to leave something behind that would have an impact on the whole human race.”

Potter, a mother-of-two, died of pneumonia in 2015.

In the 15 years between pledging her body and her death, Sue documented everything about her life. Her entire journey has been documented by National Geographic and published in the January 2019 issue.

Sue became the first living person to donate her body to become an ‘immortal corpse’.

Dr Vic Spitzer rejected her at first as she had diabetes, melanoma and various surgeries. She’d also had a double mastectomy for breast cancer. But he agreed on the condition that she record everything for the rest of her life.

Before dying, she asked to see the saw that would slice her and the fridge she will be stored in.

When Potter signed on to Spitzer’s project, she thought she would die within a year. But she lived for 15 years more and interacted with medical students. By the time Sue died, they had a saw that could automatically slice hair-thin strips for 24 hours a day at astounding speed.