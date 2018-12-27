Woman hits herself to falsely accuse his husband Faisal Khan

Web Desk: Faisal Khan who resides in Sydney, Australia, met his wife Asma, on a Muslim dating website and got married, assuming that their compatibility is really great.

They were married for eight months before trouble began brewing in April. Things did not go as smooth as they ever thought. His wife Asma tried to frame him in a case of assault. In CCTV footage, the woman can be seen beating herself up to cause of injuries.

Suspicious his Moroccan wife was using him to secure an Australian visa, Faisal turned to a lawyer.

But when Asmae got wind of his plan, Faisal said she feared she could be kicked out of the country and threatened him.

“Now see what I do to you,” he claims she said.

After coming home to the couple’s apartment one night in April, Faisal found the place trashed with Asmae waiting for him in the middle of the devastation.

While speaking to a news channel, Faisal said: “I didn’t think she would go to that extent and go to the police after everything I did for her, and forget everything and just ruin my life.

Faisal said that he loved his wife sincerely and is shocked with her plotting and scheming ways against him.