Worker sentenced to 5 years in prison for taking a dollar bribe

Web Desk: Two migrant workers in Singapore faced 5 years in prison after they accepted a one dollar bride.

According to a Reuters report, 47-year-old Chen Ziliang and 43-year-old Zhao Yucun who work as forklift operators at Cogent Container Depot took the bribes from truck drivers passing from there.

Chen was charged with taking $1 bride (PKR 140) from a truck driver in exchange ‘for not delaying the collecting of a container onto’ his truck.

He was charged for similar brides from other truck drivers over the course of nearly two years. While Zhao was charged for obtaining similar bribes over the course of 3-12 years.

“Employees are expected to carry out their duties fairly instead of obtaining bribes in exchange for favours,” the bureau said in the statement. “Even if the bribe amount is as low as $1, they can be taken to task. Bribes of any amount or any kind will not be tolerated,” it said.

A spokesman for the bureau, which investigates corruption in the public and private sectors, could not confirm the total amount the two men collected in bribes nor how many times they had demanded bribes.