World’s first smartphone packs 12GB of RAM

Web Desk: A smartphone has been launched that is packed with 12GB RAM for the first time. The mobile named Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is not only the first device with a Snapdragon 855, but also packs a whole lot more, reported 9to5google.

The Snapdragon 855 processor which just debuted last month is at the core of this phone, and the Z5 Pro GT’s January release date sets it as the first device to launch with the processor.

That processor would already have this phone making headlines, but more impressively it also packs the most RAM we’ve ever seen in a smartphone – 12GB of RAM.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT offers up a whopping 512GB of storage as well as 16MP/24MP dual cameras, NFC, a 3,350mAh battery, and a headphone jack.

As far as pricing is concerned, the base 6GB/128GB variant runs CNY2,698, just a hair under $400 USD. Meanwhile, the top-end 512GB/12GB model costs CNY4,398, about $650 USD.