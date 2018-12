Web Desk: Indian Singer Honey Singh is back with a new video song and fans are jumping with joy already.

Honey Singh made a comeback with another catchy-tunes and foot-tapping music that will leave you grooving. His new song titled as ‘Makhna’ and the song will make to dance without actually knowing the lyrics clearly.

The song is trending on YouTube. Apparently, people love his comeback in a little bulky, long hair and breaded look!

Watch song