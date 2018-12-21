You can learn these 5 skills online for free

Web Desk: No matter, what is your age, your employment situation or finance, you can learn skills online. There are five courses that can boost your career as well as your personal aspiration.

Learn a new language

Being bilingual or multilingual does not only have better career opportunities – it has been proved that bilingual people have definite neurological benefits in comparison to people who only know one language or haven’t spent time perfecting a second language.

Where can you learn for free Duolingo (Mainly European languages – speaking, reading and writing)

Trading and financial skills

For people who are interested in financial trading and investments, getting a degree couldn’t be less important. Some sites also offer mock trading applications to test and hone your abilities before dealing with actual money.

Where can you learn for free Investopedia (News, trends, mock trading, guides and tutorials) Microsoft Excel From beginner’s tutorials to custom-made classes for specific positions or roles such as project manager, financial analyst, research analyst and more – you’ll realise MS Excel is a universe in itself. Where can you learn for free Chandoo (managed by bloggers and contributors with downloadable tutorials); Excel Exposure (video lessons, tutorials and tips) Social Media Expert The best posts, type of content, timings, a unique social media voice and message, social media analytics and more can be learnt for free using various tools and tutorials. Where can you learn for free Buffer (free learning package available) and Alison (free certfications website) APP building and coding