You should get ready to witness ‘Super blood wolf moon’

Web Desk: There was a blood moon, then ‘A Super blood moon’ and now get ready to witness ‘Super blood wolf moon’ in 2019.

It will be the biggest astronomical event. Year 2019 will start with a rare ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’.

According to The Weather Network, since the moon will be “very near perigee – its closest distance to Earth -” it will be a Super Blood Wolf Moon Total Lunar Eclipse.

Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse

When: Sunday/Monday, January 20/21, 2019

What a way to start a year of spectacular celestial sights. With Earth between the Sun and Moon, our satellite in its ‘full’ phase will turn a gorgeous red-orange-copper color for an hour or so during this Total Lunar Eclipse. Totality is at 9:12 p.m. PST on January 20 and 00:12 a.m. EST on January 21 from North America, but do look for the change from partial eclipse to total eclipse over the preceding hour or so. The event goes into reverse afterward. It’s visible on the night-side of Earth, which includes South America, the eastern Pacific Ocean, the western Atlantic Ocean, and extreme western Europe. It’s also a Supermoon (when the moon is closer to Earth than average, so appears slightly larger), and the last Total Lunar Eclipse visible from the U.S. until May 2021, so enjoy it while you can.

A supermoon happens when a full or new moon is as close as it ever gets to Earth – it’s called The Wolf Moon because wolves howl at a full moon!

The total eclipse which is expected to take place on January 20, 2019, is supposed to last for an hour and two minutes.