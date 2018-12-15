YouTube removes 58 million videos for violating its policies

Web Desk: YouTube has removed more than 58 million and 224 million comments during the third quarter based on violations of its policies, reported DailyMail.

The videos include hundreds of thousands of videos that violated its child safety rules. Moreover, it took down plethora of videos featuring nudity and extremist content.

According to the video-streaming site, though, the vast majority of the content removed this quarter was spam, which accounted for nearly 80 percent of channel take-downs.