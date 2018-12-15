YouTube removes 58 million videos for violating its policies

Web Desk: YouTube has removed more than 58 million and 224 million comments during the third quarter based on violations of its policies, reported DailyMail.
The videos include hundreds of thousands of videos that violated its child safety rules. Moreover, it took down plethora of videos featuring nudity and extremist content.
According to the video-streaming site, though, the vast majority of the content removed this quarter was spam, which accounted for nearly 80 percent of channel take-downs.
YouTube made the announcement on Thursday in an effort to demonstrate progress in suppressing problem content.
Government officials and interest groups in the United States, Europe and Asia have been pressuring YouTube, Facebook and other social media services to quickly identify and remove extremist and hateful content that critics have said incite violence.
During September, 90 percent of the nearly 10,400 videos removed for violent extremism or 279,600 videos removed for child safety issues received fewer than 10 views, according to YouTube.