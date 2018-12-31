Zardari, Talpur allowed till end of week to submit reply

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court during today’s hearing approved a request by the legal team of Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur to be allowed till end of this week to submit their reply in the case.

During the December 24 hearing, the Supreme Court had summoned replies from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, party president Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and other high-profile individuals named in the JIT report.

Zardari’s counsel Latif Khosa told the bench earlier today that Farooq H. Naik, another member of Zardari’s legal team, had excused himself from appearing in the court.

Farooq H. Naik was Zardari’s counsel in the case, but the JIT made him a suspect too, Khosa told the court.

The Supreme Court, however, dismissed the lawyer’s request to excuse him from appearance.

Also read: SC orders all records pertaining to fake accounts be seized, presented

“No one can stop [Farooq H. Naik] from appearing in the court,” the chief justice remarked.

The court declared void the JIT’s recommendations regarding Naik and sought a summary regarding placement of the lawyer, Sindh chief minister and others on the ECL.

The Supreme Court also instructed the Federal Investigation Agency to probe a fake audio call attributed to Latif Khosa.

The court said it will make a final decision after reviewing the JIT report.

The hearing was then adjourned till next Monday, January 7.—INP