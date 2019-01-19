19 people injured in jubilant aerial firing in Karachi

KARACHI: On the eve of New Year 2019, at least 19 people were injured in aerial firing during New Year celebrations in different parts of the metropolis in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, 19 people, including a minor girl and five women were received stray bullet injures during the celebrations of the New Year in different parts of metropolis including, Defence, Lyari, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi, Landhi, North Nazimabad, Airport area,Tariq Road, Cantt station, Federal B area and Liaquatabad, areas.

The injured were shifted to different hospitals in the city for treatment.

—PPI