A bicycle destroys car after crash

Web Desk: It is obvious that heavier object damages lighter after collision. But this bizarre trend has challenged the science.

An image that has gone viral on social media, seem to be suggesting exactly the opposite. The picture was first shared on Chinese website that show collision between a cycle and a car.

However, far from one’s expectation, the cycle seems scratchless, while the car has gotten a disfigured facade.

The image that is surprising ,any, shows the nose of the bumper of the car badly smashed, while the bicycle seems completely damage fee.

The incident took place in the city of Shenzen in South China.

According to local media, the image was thought of being fake, but the local police assured that it wasn’t. A video released from the site of the accident assured the citizens that the pic was not edited or altered.