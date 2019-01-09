‘A girl stole my heart’, a boy files complaint

Web Desk: A young boy in India approached police station with a complaint to find his stolen heart.
The situation is really strange that shocked the Indian policemen. A senior official said to Hindustantimes, “The youth wanted to file a complaint stating that a girl has stolen his heart and the policeman should get it back.”
Police personnel often get complaints about stolen goods, but this bizarre case put the police station in-charge in a fix and he contacted his superiors for advice in dealing with the matter.
His superiors informally discussed the issue and came to the conclusion that there is no section under Indian laws that deals with such a complaint.
Finally, the policemen told the youth they don’t have a solution to his problem and turned him away.