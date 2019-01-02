Aamir Liaquat’s daughter shares her perception about Aamir and Tuba

Web Desk: Aamir Liaquat gave shock to us after revealing his secret marriage with Syeda Tuba Anwar. The news broke out when he mentioned his marriage in general elections nomination papers.

The Second marriage shattered Aamir’s first wife and kids. They took social media to express their grief in the situation.

Once again, his daughter Dua Aamir posted heartbreaking tweet. She posted the definition of the homewrecker and well, everyone knows whom she is talking about:

She called the ones targeting them bitter too:

She also thanked her mother Syeda Bushra Aamir:

Recently Aamir Liaquat blamed on Sanam Baloch’s show that the words his children are using are not theirs. He implied that his first wife has turned the kids against him. Dua, however, has clarified that she is mature enough to have her own opinions: