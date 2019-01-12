Aasia Bibi verdict protests: SC orders for compensation within a month

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) on Saturday ordered the federal and provincial governments to pay compensation within one month to those who suffered losses during protests against the Asia Bibi case verdict.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, passed the orders while disposing of a suo motu notice regarding losses caused to lives and properties of the general public during protests against the court verdict.

Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Owais submitted today that estimated losses were Rs 262 million in Punjab, in response to a court query.

He stated that the cabinet had approved the estimated amount and now the matter had been forwarded to the chief minister for release of funds.

At this, Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that whether any plan had been devised for payment of the compensation.

The chief justice observed that had the court not given an order, the government would also have not taken any action.

He said that complete plan for payment of compensation had not been issued so far despite passage of two-and-a-half months.

A section officer of home department apprised the bench that payments would be made within the current month.

The bench sought implementation of the report recommendations.—APP