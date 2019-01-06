PM welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on his arrival in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan has arrived in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed him on his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase. He was given twenty one guns salute.

Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the visit, he will have a one-on-one meeting with the Prime Minister, followed by delegation level talks.

This is the third interaction between leadership of Pakistan and UAE in less than three months, which is a testimony to the special nature of brotherly relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, an official welcome ceremony was held at Prime Minister House, Islamabad in the honor of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces presented guard of honour to him while a seven JF 17 Thunder presented salute to the Crown Prince.

On the occasion, the national anthems of both countries were also played.

Later on the Crown Prince was introduced to members of Federal Cabinet. He also introduced his delegation to Prime Minister Imran Khan.