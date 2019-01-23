AC testifies two more witnesses in reference against Dar

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad Wednesday testified two more witnesses in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to having assets beyond known sources of income and adjourned the hearing till January 30.

AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Ishaq Dar. Co-accused Mansoor Raza Rizvi appeared before the court, while the other two former NBP president Saeed Ahmed and Naeem Mehmood did not attend the proceedings.

The NAB prosecutor expressed reservations over absence of the accused persons.

At this point, defence lawyer Qasi Misbah pleaded before the trial court that the presence of one accused was necessary during the proceedings of a case. The other two accused would appear in the court on next date of hearing, he assured.

The court recorded the statements of two witnesses and summoned the third one Aftab along with the relevant record on January 30, for testimony.—APP