Accountability, meritocracy hallmarks of democracy: PM

Prime minister Imran Khan says modern technology, especially in agriculture, will be introduced in the country for sustainable development.

Addressing the 6th convocation ceremony of NAMAL College, Mianwali on Sunday, he said the NAMAL College should become pioneer in this regard.

The Prime Minister said accountability and meritocracy are the hallmarks of democracy and no country in the world has made progress without it.

He said the government is answerable to the people of the country and everyone in the government is accountable for spending public money.

He said Pakistan could only make progress by pursuing the path of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Imran Khan advised the students to learn from failures by rectifying mistakes. He also asked them not to forget their culture, religion and teachings of the founding fathers of Pakistan.

He congratulated the successful graduates and their parents.—RadioPakistan