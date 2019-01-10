Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs discusses global trends

ISLAMABAD: Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs held its maiden meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the chair in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister speaking on the occasion highlighted the important role of civil society, including members of the academia, in working with the state institutions for formulating an inclusive and vibrant policy with changing global trends.

Welcoming members of the new Advisory Council Shah Mahmood Qureshi outlined broad contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy and key priorities.

Member of the Advisory Council appreciated the Prime Minister’s initiative to establish a consultative policy making process and discussed a broad range of issues related to Pakistan’s foreign policy.

The Advisory Council includes former diplomats, senior academicians and foreign policy experts.