AEO’s 35th Australian Education Expo held in Lahore

AEO Pakistan – the Australian & Global Education Specialists and IELTS Official Test Centre, has been conducting Australian Education Expos since 2002, providing a perfect opportunity to Pakistani students seeking to Study in Australia. Over the years thousands of students have benefitted from AEO expos held twice annually across all major cities of Pakistan.

This January, AEO Pakistan brings even bigger Australian Education Roadshow, being

organized across 10 major cities of Pakistan.

Representatives of More than 17 top ranked International Universities are participating at the expo providing golden opportunity for Pakistani students to get free expert advice and counseling for their future study endeavors.

The first exhibition of the series was held today in Lahore at PC Hotel.

Hundreds of students along with their parents participated at the expo with great interest and excitement to enroll for admissions at top ranked Australian and other leading International Universities.

Students appreciated AEO’s effort in provision of an ideal platform offering Free counselling sessions with official representatives of international universities to explore the options of enrolling for a degree of their choice.

The next expo of the series is scheduled to be held in Islamabad 24 th January Serena Hotel, Sialkot 24 th January Hotel The Jeeven’s, Faisalabad 25 th January Hotel One, Karachi 26 th January Movenpick Hotel, Abbottabad 26 th January Hotel One, Multan 26 th January Ramada Hotel, Peshawar 27 th January PC Hotel, Bahawalpur 27 th January Four Seasons Restaurant and Hyderabad 27 th January Hotel Indus.

Entry to the exhibition is FREE and Scholarships opportunities are also available.—Press Release