Akshay Kumar trolled for claiming his films work best in Pakistan

Web Desk: Akshay Kumar is a Bollywood superstar who was trolled badly after an old video of him in which he claims his films work best in Pakistan resurfaced recently.

His video doing rounds on Twitter in which he says, “Pakistan main meri film sabse zaada business karti hain. Jitna pyaar wahan se milta hai, shayad hi kahin se milta hai! (My films work best in Pakistan. The love I get from this country is more than any other place!)

Social media users trolled him so badly. A user said, “if any of the Khans (Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan) had said it, there would have been instant repercussions and their hashtags of being anti-national would have trended on Twitter for days.”

Another one said that the right-wing groups would have instantly pounced on the actor if he was a Muslim.”

Have a look at the comments.

Been a fan of @akshaykumar since I was a teenager; back when political leanings didn’t interfere in my liking of individuals. I still adore him but it’s sad to see how he’s been helping to further party propaganda. Also it’s high time he clarifies the mystery of his nationality. — The Drowsy Goofball (@DrowsyGoofball) January 28, 2019

Isko paisa mile toh ye “Hafiz saeed Zindabaad” bol de😂 — human (@humanbeing1857) January 28, 2019

Ye hi agar SRK ne bola hota to ek weak tak anti national SRK trend karta pic.twitter.com/Ld3OTlVaPp — भाईसाहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 28, 2019