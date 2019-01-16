Ali Ansari shared picture with his fiancée Mishal Khan

Web Desk: Ali Ansari is a new face in Pakistan showbiz industry. He is currently featured in many dramas. The actor Ali Ansari is engaged with an actress Mashal Khan.

Mashal Khan became a household name last Ramadan after she starred in TRP topper drama Suno Chanda. She earned fame after this drama and she may also be a part of second part of Suno Chanda.

The actress engaged to an actor Ali Ansari and the couple is always seen together at different occasions and look so much in love.

Have a look at their pictures: