Apple plans to launch iPhone with triple rear camera in 2019

Web Desk: In year 2019, Apple plans to launch three iPhones. Not only does the Cupertino-based tech giant have a trio of iPhones slated for the year, but one has three cameras on its back.

According to Wall Street Journal, the triple-rear camera model will be the priciest model, which would be a successor to the iPhone XS Max.

The less-costly duo will reportedly pack a pair of rear cameras, standardizing the dual-rear camera setup in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The least expensive phone Apple released in 2018, the $749 iPhone XR, offered a single rear lens.

One of these three phones will be a follow-up to the iPhone XR, though, and retain its LCD display. The report claims that Apple doesn’t plan to move to an all-OLED display lineup until 2020 at the earliest. As was the case with the 2018 lineup, the two more-expensive models will pack OLED diplays.

Renders of this supposed three-camera iPhone hit the internet earlier this week, published online by three reliable industry leakers.