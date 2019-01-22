Army Chief, President UNGA discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI: President of the United Nations General Assembly Ms Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for United Nations in maintaining peace, stability and rehabilitation in conflict zones.

She also said that UN values Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and efforts to resolve the regional issues.

The Chief of Army Staff thanked visiting dignitary for her acknowledgment and contributions as part of UN.