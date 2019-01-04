Army inducts A-100 Rocket in MLRS of its Corps of Artillery

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army inducts A-100 Rocket in Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) of its Corps of Artillery.

The rocket A- 100 has been indigenously developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers, with over 100 kilometers range.

The Rocket is a highly effective and potent for interdiction that can effectively disrupt enemy’s mobilization and assembly.

Speaking on the occasion, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tributes to scientists and engineers for indigenously developing A- 100 Rocket which shall augment the existing conventional fire power capabilities of Pakistan Army.

COAS emphasized Pakistan Army’s resolve to strengthen conventional forces to meet challenges of full spectrum threat.

He said Pakistani defence industry has maintained steady progress in the recent times and has contributed to defence of Pakistan.