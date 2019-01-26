At least 20 new freight trains to be operated within one year

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that 20 new freight trains will be operated within a year to increase the revenue of the Railways.

Addressing a press briefing here on Saturday, he said the second freight train from Karachi was inaugurated on Friday which would run on daily bases.

Sheik Rasheed said that he has asked the Railways officials to improve the service standard and cleanliness condition to attract more passengers towards train journey.

He said that the work is underway to run two VIP trains from Karachi by the end of next month. He said name of one train has been finalized which is Jinnah Express while the name of the second train is under consideration.

He said that Railways will play an important role in promoting tourism in the country.

The Minister said that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) will be revived soon to facilitate the people of the metropolis.

Sheikh Rasheed said that effective economic strategy and support of friend countries, the present Government has successfully managed the economy of the country.

He said that the people had voted PTI against corruption and now it is the responsibility of the Government to clean all institutions and departments from the menace of corruption.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, Sheikh Rashid said that India is targeting innocent Kashmiris with brutal force.Kashmiris have the right to self determination as per the United Nations resolutions, he added.

Criticising the Sahiwal incident, the Railways Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will ensure legal action against the responsibles for this crime. —APP