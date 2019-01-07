ATC adjourns Naqeebullah murder case hearing till Jan 30

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a ‘staged’ encounter till January 30.

The former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and other co-accused in the case appeared before the court today (Monday). The lawyers from both sides completed their arguments over the bail plea of 10 accused involved in the murder case.

However the court reserved its judgment on the bail plea and adjourned the hearing till January 30. The verdict on the bail plea of 10 suspects nominated in the case would be announced on January 16.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court on November 5 had approved moving Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder trial to an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Naqeebullah’s father had requested the move and Chief Justice of Sindh High Court Ahmed Ali Sheikh, who was presiding over the hearing, ordered the murder case against Rao Anwar be heard in an ATC.

On January 13, Rao Anwar had claimed to have shot dead four members of the defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

Family members of one of the killed terror suspects, Naqeebullah Mehsud, claimed that he was killed in a fake encounter, triggering widespread public outrage.—INP