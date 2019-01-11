Balochistan’s districts to receive gas through LPG: Sarawar

QUETTA: Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ghulam Sarwar on Friday said districts of Balochistan, facing shortage in gas supply, would be provided gas facility through LPG plant.

Strenuous efforts being made to increase work on exploration of gas and oil in Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference along with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan here today. On the occasion various provincial ministers were also present.

“Balochistan’s people would be given their due share and employment opportunities in federal departments,” the minister said.

The minister said he has come to visit Balochistan on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and ensured to remove all the reservations of provincial government and Balochistan’s people.

CM Balochistan has presented all the problems of the province in a meeting today, after which it has been decided to formulate a working committee which will draft recommendations for resolution of all issues, he added.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan wishes to resolve all matters between provincial and federal governments with a better understanding and in full cooperation”, the minister said.

Federal Minister said Balochistan would be given representation in the Board of Governors of all institutions, so that provincial issues could be resolved in an effective manner.

In a response to a question, the federal minister said PM Imran Khan has presented his cabinet and himself for accountability, those involved in corruption would be punished.

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal while addressing the conference expressed thanks to the federal government for giving importance to Balochistan’s issues and directing federal minister for petroleum to visit Balochistan.

CM Balochistan expressed hope that federal government would review the recommendations presented by the working committee and find out way out try to resolve all issues of Balochistan.—APP