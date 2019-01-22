Basic symptoms of liver fat

Web Desk: Fatty liver also known as Hepatic steatosis is a condition of fat accumulation inside the liver. More than 5 to 10 per cent of the fatness weight of your liver is not safe. It hampers the normal functioning of your liver.

Take a look at the classic symptoms of a fatty liver disease.

Fatigue

When one part of body becomes weak, the body protects itself by pumping more blood to that part of the body. This leads to exhaustion, weakness, energy loss, poor judgment and problems while concentrating.

Obesity

Those, who are in their 40s and 50s, are more likely to develop fatty liver. Carrying excess weight increases the risk of fatty liver disease by 75%.

Change in the urine-color

The color of urine becomes usually dark, it smells and may even cause you some pain. This happens because your liver fails to process certain toxins which are then passed through the urine. This indicates weak liver.

High Cholesterol

High cholesterol indicates fatty liver disease. Cholesterol measure in your blood is a product of your liver while cholesterol developed on the basis of what you eat. So if you eat foods high in trans fats, it will increase your cholesterol levels considerably.

Diabetes

Diabetic patients are higher risk of fatty liver disease.

High Blood pressure

Patients of higher blood pressure dealing with fatty liver disease three times more likely to have high blood pressure.