Best 6 rules to raise a healthy child

When a person has a baby, they sometimes lose their mind just a little. And it's not just about sleepless nights. One of the biggest fears of every mother and father is that there is something wrong with their child.

Here are 6 simple as well as best rules to raise a healthy child.

Don’t prescribe medications by yourself

There is no situation where you can give a child medication without a prescription. Few people think about the fact that even simple nose drops can cause more harm than good. If the situation is not critical and doesn’t require calling an ambulance, your only option should be to do the safest thing possible.

Improve Immune system

In order to make sure a child grows in a healthy way and is able to fight off viruses and bacteria, you should create the most comfortable conditions for developing the immune system. In order to do this, you should:

Try to keep breastfeeding the child up to at least 6 months;

Create comfortable conditions at home (with the temperature no higher than 72 о F, humidity — no less than 50%, ventilate the room regularly);

Walk outside every day;

Don’t neglect physical activity;

Make sure the child sleeps well and enough.

Don’t be hurry