Best 6 rules to raise a healthy child

Web Desk:When a person has a baby, they sometimes lose their mind just a little. And it’s not just about sleepless nights. One of the biggest fears of every mother and father is that there is something wrong with their child.
Here are 6 simple as well as best rules to raise a healthy child.
Don’t prescribe medications by yourself
There is no situation where you can give a child medication without a prescription. Few people think about the fact that even simple nose drops can cause more harm than good. If the situation is not critical and doesn’t require calling an ambulance, your only option should be to do the safest thing possible.
Improve Immune system
In order to make sure a child grows in a healthy way and is able to fight off viruses and bacteria, you should create the most comfortable conditions for developing the immune system. In order to do this, you should:
- Try to keep breastfeeding the child up to at least 6 months;
- Create comfortable conditions at home (with the temperature no higher than 72оF, humidity — no less than 50%, ventilate the room regularly);
- Walk outside every day;
- Don’t neglect physical activity;
- Make sure the child sleeps well and enough.
Don’t be hurry
Some children’s health issues that parents may have to deal with can disappear on their own as the child grows up. For example, food intolerance or colic.
Don’t ignore Vaccination
Recently, the anti-vaccine movement has confused a lot of children and adults. The thing is, several decades ago, poliomyelitis, tetanus, and diphtheria killed a lot of children. There is not even one single qualified doctor that would recommend their patient not to get vaccinated. And there is no parent, who knows enough about vaccines, that would allow their children to be in danger of getting sick.
Remember the symptoms
Sometimes, even if children get good care, they still get sick. This is normal, it’s how the immune system learns. But every parent should be aware of the symptoms of the most popular sicknesses that require calling a specialist as soon as possible, like:
- Pneumonia: difficulty breathing, change of skin color, poor appetite, anxiety, fever (may appear very late).
- Rotavirus infection: loss of appetite, tiredness, anxiety, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, runny nose, cough.
- Bronchitis: fever, difficulty breathing, cough, weakness, loss of appetite, headache, sweating, change of skin color.
Concentrate on child’s body Language
It’s really important to pay attention to children’s body language. Even though babies can’t talk, they can still communicate in their own way. For example, when they are hungry, they are usually really tense, which makes them clench their fists. And vice versa, if you think that your baby is hungry, you should take a look at their hands — if they are open, there is no need to worry, the baby is relaxed and full.