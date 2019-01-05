Bilawal demands to demolish Imran’s house in Banagala

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed demolition of the lawn of PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari’s house as ‘shameful’.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished the lawn, claiming that it was built on encroached land that belonged to the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

The move was strongly condemned by Bilawal, who described the operation as “a tool of political oppression”.

“The operation against Nayyar Bukhari’s house is shameful,” said Bilawal in a statement. “It is an attempt to suppress political opinion.”

The PPP chairman said that this attack is a mean to pressurize and to quell political voice against PTI government.

He said that Bukhari’s brother had contested elections against Imran Khan from Islamabad so now PPP Secretary General is being targeted.

Bilawal said that if there is need of operation against illegal constructions then the residence of Imran Khan in Banigala should be the first one to be demolished.

“The entire country knows that Imran Khan has built his palace in Banigala illegally.”

Meanwhile, the former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the CDA action. —NNI