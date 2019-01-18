Bill Gates waiting outside restaurant for a burger to teach equality

Web Desk: The billionaire founder of Microsoft, Gill Gates is also a foody, he can often be found in restaurants for food.

This week again, excited customers spotted him at local burger joint.

Mike Galos (presumably also a burger-lover) posted a photo to Facebook earlier on Tuesday, that’s gone viral. It’s a photo of one of the richest men in the world, dressed down in simple jacket and pants, hands in his pockets and patiently waiting in line for his food.

We say patiently because he doesn’t seem to be trying to cut the line, but you can see the hunger this monster holds in his eyes. He wants that burger. He needs those fries.

He WILL have that shake.Galos, also a former Microsoft employee, says he didn’t click the photo, but rather found it on a closed Microsoft alumni board, posted by another ex-employee on Sunday. He did however take the opportunity to make a statement about humility even in massive success.

“THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House,” he wrote.

He’s tried to teach that to students as well, the future of the world of technology. Back in 2011, during an appearance at the University of Washington, Gates talked to the young adults about what being crazy rich is like.